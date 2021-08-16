Parents protest school mask mandate in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents in Tipton County Schools are protesting a new mask mandate requiring face masks.

Last week, the school board reinstated the mask mandate with a 7-1-1 vote, according to the Covington Leader, and some parents aren’t happy.

Parents are protesting the mask mandate that went into effect for Tipton County Schools today. The parents I spoke with say they want the choice to decide whether or not their child wears a mask at school. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/qINoOshHm1 — Camille Connor (@CamilleConnor) August 16, 2021

Demonstrators lined a street in Covington Monday morning, waving signs against masks in schools.

Some parents who spoke with Action News 5′s Camille Connor said they want the choice to decide whether their child wears a mask at school.

The revised reopening plan says masks are required as of Monday, Aug. 16 for students, staff and visitors in school buildings and on buses when social distancing is not possible. The district will provide masks as needed.

