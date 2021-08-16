Advertise with Us
Parents protest school mask mandate in Tipton County

Demonstrators lined a street in Covington, Tennessee Monday, Aug. 16 protesting the new mask...
Demonstrators lined a street in Covington, Tennessee Monday, Aug. 16 protesting the new mask mandate for Tipton County Schools.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents in Tipton County Schools are protesting a new mask mandate requiring face masks.

Last week, the school board reinstated the mask mandate with a 7-1-1 vote, according to the Covington Leader, and some parents aren’t happy.

Demonstrators lined a street in Covington Monday morning, waving signs against masks in schools.

Some parents who spoke with Action News 5′s Camille Connor said they want the choice to decide whether their child wears a mask at school.

The revised reopening plan says masks are required as of Monday, Aug. 16 for students, staff and visitors in school buildings and on buses when social distancing is not possible. The district will provide masks as needed.

