Memphis pop-up vaccination site provides more accessibility to city’s Hispanic community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Sunday’s pop-up vaccination sites in Memphis was at St. Anne Catholic Church, where the focus of this site was to reach out to the Hispanic community, a minority group that has seen vaccine disparities in Memphis.

When we arrived, the site was nearly empty, with only volunteers and medical professionals sitting around, but when a religious mass that had run over on time let out, a crowd of people started flooding in.

In a language they could understand, both messaging and information was available for those who arrived.

“There’s a lot of hesitancy,” said Celeste Riley, one of the volunteers and a member of Latino Memphis. “There’s a lot of misinformation, and not even being able to hear it in their own language... that’s why we come out here because we want them to hear it in Spanish.”

Riley, along with Memphis first responders, medical professionals and church leaders are working to vaccinate more in the city’s Hispanic community, which nationwide has seen vaccine disparities.

In the city of Memphis and Shelby County, just over 25,000 in the Hispanic community are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, 16.9 million of the U.S. Hispanic population are fully vaccinated, only 28 percent of the nation’s Hispanic population.

“We are here for you, if you have a question please ask us. We can explain the different vaccines, the vaccines we offer. If you want to come once for a dose or for two doses. It’s really good for you and your family’s health,” Riley said.

“We want the people to get vaccinated,” said Father Carmelo Mele, the Latino Priest at St. Anne. “We know that it’s safer for the community, when we come together, that people are vaccinated.”

Approaches like this seem to have an effect, as Jovita Martinez and her family came to get vaccinated.

We had a volunteer translate for her.

“She’s saying she feels more security like in a church or something like that because she feels more comfortable because it’s not too many people. It’s a lot of people but not like in other places,” the translator said on behalf of Martinez.

“Churches care about them,” Riley said. “They don’t just care about what happens today and tomorrow; they care about their whole future, the future of their children, the wholistic approach.”

Riley says with cases numbers on the rise in the city, there’s an added emphasis among her and other volunteers to have more events like this and in turn have more in the Hispanic community get vaccinated.

