Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis pop-up vaccination site provides more accessibility to city’s Hispanic community

By Parker King
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Sunday’s pop-up vaccination sites in Memphis was at St. Anne Catholic Church, where the focus of this site was to reach out to the Hispanic community, a minority group that has seen vaccine disparities in Memphis.

When we arrived, the site was nearly empty, with only volunteers and medical professionals sitting around, but when a religious mass that had run over on time let out, a crowd of people started flooding in.

In a language they could understand, both messaging and information was available for those who arrived.

“There’s a lot of hesitancy,” said Celeste Riley, one of the volunteers and a member of Latino Memphis. “There’s a lot of misinformation, and not even being able to hear it in their own language... that’s why we come out here because we want them to hear it in Spanish.”

Riley, along with Memphis first responders, medical professionals and church leaders are working to vaccinate more in the city’s Hispanic community, which nationwide has seen vaccine disparities.

In the city of Memphis and Shelby County, just over 25,000 in the Hispanic community are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, 16.9 million of the U.S. Hispanic population are fully vaccinated, only 28 percent of the nation’s Hispanic population.

“We are here for you, if you have a question please ask us. We can explain the different vaccines, the vaccines we offer. If you want to come once for a dose or for two doses. It’s really good for you and your family’s health,” Riley said.

“We want the people to get vaccinated,” said Father Carmelo Mele, the Latino Priest at St. Anne. “We know that it’s safer for the community, when we come together, that people are vaccinated.”

Approaches like this seem to have an effect, as Jovita Martinez and her family came to get vaccinated.

We had a volunteer translate for her.

“She’s saying she feels more security like in a church or something like that because she feels more comfortable because it’s not too many people. It’s a lot of people but not like in other places,” the translator said on behalf of Martinez.

“Churches care about them,” Riley said. “They don’t just care about what happens today and tomorrow; they care about their whole future, the future of their children, the wholistic approach.”

Riley says with cases numbers on the rise in the city, there’s an added emphasis among her and other volunteers to have more events like this and in turn have more in the Hispanic community get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Arrest made in string of hotel robberies in Memphis
Arrest made in string of hotel robberies in Memphis
Shelby County Schools returns to 100% in-person learning
KIPP Schools closed Monday for deep cleaning
Police lights by night
Man found shot, killed in car
City of Memphis hosts job fair
City of Memphis holds critical job fair

Latest News

Pop up vaccination clinics
Pop-up vaccination clinics were seen across Memphis on Sunday
Pop up vaccination clinics
Pop up vaccination clinics
Community oriented approach to vaccines
Community oriented approach to vaccines
hispanic community and vaccinations
hispanic community and vaccinations