Man walking dog struck, killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit and run crash on Shelby Drive around 12:13 a.m.

Police say LeCharles Boddie was walking his dog when he and his pet were both struck by a dark colored pickup truck. The initial impact sent Boddie into traffic, where he was struck a second time by a different unknown vehicle.

The dark colored pickup truck fled the scene. Neither Boddie nor his pet survived their injuries.

**Update**

The pedestrian was a male. He has been positively identified as 29-year-old LeCharles Boddie.

The initial impact sent the victim into the eastbound traffic lanes of Shelby Drive, where he was struck by a second unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on Shelby drive. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 15, 2021

Officers ask that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

