Man walking dog struck, killed in hit-and-run
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit and run crash on Shelby Drive around 12:13 a.m.
Police say LeCharles Boddie was walking his dog when he and his pet were both struck by a dark colored pickup truck. The initial impact sent Boddie into traffic, where he was struck a second time by a different unknown vehicle.
The dark colored pickup truck fled the scene. Neither Boddie nor his pet survived their injuries.
Officers ask that anyone with information about this incident call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
