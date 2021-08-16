TBI: Suspect dead after shot by Shelby County sheriff’s deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who was shot by a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy Monday died from his injuries.

The shooting happened at around noon on Robin Park Circle.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Antonio Jackson, attempted to run over a deputy. The deputy then shot at him.

Jackson was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

TBI says deputies attempted to make contact with an individual in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, and as they approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward an officer and struck him. TBI says Jackson was the driver of the vehicle. The deputy fired shots into the vehicle, injuring Jackson.

The deputy was transported to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.

