LIVE: Executive order allows Tennessee parents to opt children out of school mask mandates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee signed an executive order Monday to allow parents to opt their child out of a local mask mandate required by a school or health board.

During a press conference, Governor Bill Lee said the most important tool to fight the pandemic is a vaccine. He encouraged Tennesseeans who have not been vaccinated to consider being vaccinated.

Executive Order 84 gives parents the ultimate decision-making for their child’s health and well-being.

Lee also said he will not be calling a special session at this time.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton called for a special session focused on school mask mandates. In a letter to the governor last week, Sexton said he wants the legislature to convene and address “misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials.”

View Executive Order 84 below.

