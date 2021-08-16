Sheriff’s office: Driver hits deputy, deputy shoots driver; TBI investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a driver tried to run over a deputy Monday and the deputy opened fire.

State agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are in Memphis after the shooting on Robin Park Circle. According to TBI, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich requested an investigation into the shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

SCSO is on scene at 3700 block of Robin Park Cir. around 12 noon where a suspect attempted to run over a deputy. The deputy shot at the driver. The deputy was transported stable to Methodist G’town. The suspect was transported critical to ROH. TBI is handling this investigation. pic.twitter.com/T5p0y8b6SP — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 16, 2021

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver tried to run over the deputy who then shot the driver. Both were taken to area hospitals; the deputy is stable and the suspect is critical.

Law enforcement from several different agencies have the neighborhood blocked off with marked and unmarked stopped near Robinhood Park Apartments and crime scene tape surrounding the area.

The Memphis Police Department released a statements saying their officers were not involved in the shooting but were called in to help secure the area.

NEWS ALERT: At the request of 30th DAG Amy Weirich, TBI special agents have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle in Memphis involving the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.



Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/fbBQmqd15s — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2021

