Sheriff’s office: Driver hits deputy, deputy shoots driver; TBI investigating

TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.
TBI investigating shooting involving law enforcement in Memphis Aug. 16, 2021.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a driver tried to run over a deputy Monday and the deputy opened fire.

State agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are in Memphis after the shooting on Robin Park Circle. According to TBI, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich requested an investigation into the shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver tried to run over the deputy who then shot the driver. Both were taken to area hospitals; the deputy is stable and the suspect is critical.

Law enforcement from several different agencies have the neighborhood blocked off with marked and unmarked stopped near Robinhood Park Apartments and crime scene tape surrounding the area.

The Memphis Police Department released a statements saying their officers were not involved in the shooting but were called in to help secure the area.

