Hernando High School goes virtual because of increasing COVID-19 cases

School districts excited for new virtual options for students in upcoming school year
School districts excited for new virtual options for students in upcoming school year(Mary Green)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando High School is temporarily transitioning to virtual learning.

A spokesperson for DeSoto County Schools attributes the move to increasing COVID-19 cases among students. The new school year began Aug. 5.

Virtual learning will take place from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27.

All sporting events during that time frame will be forfeited.

It’s the second north Mississippi school to temporarily revert to virtual learning. South Panola announced the same move over the weekend because of the positive cases and the number of close contacts.

