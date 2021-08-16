Advertise with Us
Best Life: How to land your dream job without a college degree

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– What do Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Richard Branson, and Mark Zuckerberg have in common? None of them have college degrees.

And even though people with a college diploma can expect to earn 30% more than those without one, times may be changing.

According to the labor department, we have the highest number of job openings in our nation’s history. As companies look to hire, they’re relaxing their standards and that’s good news if you don’t have a college degree.

Hiring signs are popping up everywhere as businesses from small mom and pops to tech giants are struggling to fill job openings. Now, many employers are loosening their requirements.

In a recent CareerBuilder survey, 88% of companies say they’re bringing on candidates who lack a degree but can be coached and not just for dead-end jobs. Google, Apple, RBM, Earnst and Young and Hilton are recruiting for software engineers, marketing managers, block chain engineers and negotiating professionals. If you don’t have a degree, first tailor your resume to the job. Highlight skills that might relate to the position you’re applying for. Consider taking online courses or attend a coding boot camp to boost your experience. Also, network as much as possible with people in the field. If you get turned down, ask about internship opportunities that can help you build your experience. And remember, now is a great time to go after that dream job!

Companies are beginning to realize that limiting their options to only the college educated is automatically screening out more than 70% of African Americans, 80% of Latinos, and 80% of rural Americans of all races.

