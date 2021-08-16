Airlines resuming Memphis to NYC area flights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport will resume flights to the New York City area that were suspended earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines will resume its daily service between MEM and La Guardia Airport (LGA) Sept. 8. Tickets are on sale at www.aa.com. Schedule:

MEM to LGA

Departs: 11:46 am (CT)

Arrives: 3:25 pm (ET)

LGA to MEM

Departs: 9:10 am (ET)

Arrives: 11:08 am (CT)

Delta Air Lines will resume daily service between MEM and LGA Sept. 13. Tickets are on sale at www.delta.com. Schedule:

MEM to LGA

Departs: 11:59 am (CT)

Arrives: 3:38 pm (ET)

LGA to MEM

Departs: 9:20 am (ET)

Arrives: 11:06 am (CT)

Finally, United Airlines will resume service twice daily between MEM and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Oct. 5. Tickets are on sale at www.united.com. Schedule:

MEM to EWR

Departs: 7:05 am (CT)

Arrives: 10:52 am (ET)

Departs: 12:36 pm (CT)

Arrives: 4:23 pm (ET)

EWR to MEM

Departs: 10:00 am (ET)

Arrives: 11:54 am (CT)

Departs: 8:05 am (ET)

Arrives: 10:06 am (CT)

