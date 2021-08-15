Shelby County daily reported COVID-19 cases continue to rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Departed reported 855 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.

Today’s cases brings the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 114,369 with a death toll of 1,778. SCHD reports that the seven-day rolling average reported cases is currently 634 per day.

Shelby County Health Commission held a session on August 9 about the possibility of putting another mask mandate in place. Some businesses have begun to require vaccination cards for entry.

The latest weekly positivity rate reached 19.5 percent as of July 31, the highest positivity rate since the pandemic began. The previous high was in January at 17.8 percent.

As of Sunday morning, 439,401 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.