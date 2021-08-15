Advertise with Us
Pop up showers will continue through the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Daily chances for pop up showers will continue as a stalled cold front will remain draped across the Mid-South through the week. Thankfully temperatures will be cooler with northeasterly winds in place.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: Fred is forecast to regenerate as a tropical cyclone over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, and bring a risk of tropical storm conditions to portions of the northern Gulf coast, especially from coastal Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle beginning on Monday. Watches will likely be required for a portion of this area early Sunday, and warnings may be required later in the day.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

