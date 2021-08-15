Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

KIPP Schools closed Monday for deep cleaning

Shelby County Schools returns to 100% in-person learning
Shelby County Schools returns to 100% in-person learning((Source: WMC))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - KIPP schools has announced that they will be closed on Monday August 16 to conduct a deep clean on all school buildings.

A KIPP Schools representative says that this is being done as a precautionary measure after one student tested positive for COVID-19 after the first week of in-person learning.

They decided to take the day as preemptive measure for the safety of students and teachers to reduce exposure to the Delta variant.

KIPP students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday August 17.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Shelby County leaders tour Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
4 children with COVID-19 complications admitted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in last 24 hours
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Latest News

Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks...
South Panola to go to virtual learning for two weeks
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 14
Health Department reports 830 new COVID-19 cases
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy