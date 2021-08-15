KIPP Schools closed Monday for deep cleaning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - KIPP schools has announced that they will be closed on Monday August 16 to conduct a deep clean on all school buildings.

A KIPP Schools representative says that this is being done as a precautionary measure after one student tested positive for COVID-19 after the first week of in-person learning.

They decided to take the day as preemptive measure for the safety of students and teachers to reduce exposure to the Delta variant.

KIPP students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday August 17.

