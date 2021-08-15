Infrastructure bill would provide billions for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South could get billions of dollars for highways, roads, and bridges if the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill the U.S. Senate approved last week becomes law.

Despite that, only one Mid-South senator voted in favor of the bill.

Action News 5 political analyst Mike Nelson says both parties have talked about improving the nation’s crumbling infrastructure for years.

“I think you can truly say that this was bipartisan, not only a bipartisan vote in the Senate but a bipartisan agenda item for both Republicans and Democrats, all of whom feel like the country needs to do something about decaying, rotting, and too small infrastructure,” Nelson said.

The White House says if the bill becomes law, Tennessee would get $5.8 billion for highways and roads, while Arkansas would get $3.6 billion and Mississippi would receive $3.3 billion.

Tennessee would get $302 million to replace and repair bridges, while Arkansas would get $278 million and Mississippi would receive $225 million, according to the White House.

Each state would also get hundreds of millions to improve public transportation, build electric vehicle charging stations and expand broadband coverage.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn voted against the bill.

“Only about 25 percent of the bill has to do with infrastructure,” Blackburn said. “What we know is that this is the gateway to Socialism for the Democrats. This is their down payment for the Green New Deal.”

But Nelson says there was likely another reason many Republicans voted against the bill.

“They’re probably thinking that’s what President Trump wanted. He publicly opposed this infrastructure bill,” Nelson said.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi was the only Mid-South senator who voted for the bill, along with 18 other Republicans.

“At the end of the day, I believe this package will do a great service for the United States and for my state of Mississippi. Republicans and Democrats agree that roads, bridges, broadband, ports, and rail are the building blocks of a healthy economy. This bill makes historic down payments on those core priorities,” Wicker said.

The bill now sits in the U.S. House, where a vote is expected later this month.

