Clouds & cooler temps this week & daily rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain chances will continue as a stalled cold front will remain draped near the Mid-South. Expect daily chances of scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon all week. Thankfully temperatures will be cooler with northeasterly winds in place.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

