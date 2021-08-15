Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Clouds & cooler temps this week & daily rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain chances will continue as a stalled cold front will remain draped near the Mid-South. Expect daily chances of scattered showers and storms especially in the afternoon all week. Thankfully temperatures will be cooler with northeasterly winds in place.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Mississippi deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases, leaders there are urging Mississippians...
Mississippi’s top doctor touts monoclonal antibody treatments as state experiences COVID-19 surge
Arrest made in string of hotel robberies in Memphis
Arrest made in string of hotel robberies in Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Police lights by night
Man found shot, killed in car
Leon Moore mug
Burglar arrested after breaking into three restaurants,

Latest News

Solar flares
Breakdown: Why solar flares happen & impacts to earth
WMC First Alert Weather
Pop up showers will continue through the week
National Hurricane Center track for "Fred" as of 9 AM CT Sunday, Aug 15
Fred restrengthens into Tropical Storm while moving toward Florida Panhandle
8/15/21
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- Aug 15, 2021