Another violent night, 4 killed in a span of hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Violence erupted in Memphis Saturday night.

Five people were killed across the Bluff City, 4 in separate shootings and another killed in a hit and run.

The first incident happening around 10 p.m. The Memphis Police Department responded to a report of a man down. Once officers arrived they discovered a man dead from gunshot wounds. No suspect information has been provided.

Bustling B.B. King Blvd also saw violence on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting victim at the corner of B.B. King Blvd and Union around 11:30 p.m. MPD officers located the victim on the passenger side of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Further investigation determined the shooting happened near Trigg and Olive.

MPD looking for suspect(s) responsible for a shooting on N. Watkins.

Officers responded to that shooting around 11:30 p.m.

Police say that’s when they discovered one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police also responded to a shooting on Homer street.

The shooting happened just after midnight. Police found one man dead unresponsive. A woman was detained in connection with this shooting.

A hit and run on East Shelby Drive left two dead.

Just after midnight, a woman was outside walking her dog. That’s when they both were hit by a vehicle.

Neither survived their injuries. The vehicle was described as a dark colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

