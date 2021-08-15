Another violent night, 4 killed in a span of hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Violence erupted in Memphis Saturday night.
Five people were killed across the Bluff City, 4 in separate shootings and another killed in a hit and run.
The first incident happening around 10 p.m. The Memphis Police Department responded to a report of a man down. Once officers arrived they discovered a man dead from gunshot wounds. No suspect information has been provided.
Bustling B.B. King Blvd also saw violence on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a shooting victim at the corner of B.B. King Blvd and Union around 11:30 p.m. MPD officers located the victim on the passenger side of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. Further investigation determined the shooting happened near Trigg and Olive.
MPD looking for suspect(s) responsible for a shooting on N. Watkins.
Officers responded to that shooting around 11:30 p.m.
Police say that’s when they discovered one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police also responded to a shooting on Homer street.
The shooting happened just after midnight. Police found one man dead unresponsive. A woman was detained in connection with this shooting.
A hit and run on East Shelby Drive left two dead.
Just after midnight, a woman was outside walking her dog. That’s when they both were hit by a vehicle.
Neither survived their injuries. The vehicle was described as a dark colored pickup truck.
Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.