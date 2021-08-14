South Panola to go to virtual learning for two weeks

BATESVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - South Panola School District (SPSD) announced that their South Panola High School will be switching to distanced learning for two weeks.

SPSD said in a Facebook post on Saturday that this is due to both the number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

SPSD said teachers will continue to report school and provide live instruction from their classrooms via Google Classroom.

The school will also be providing grab and go meals through a drive through located at the back of the cafeteria.

More information can be found on the SPSD website under the Distance Learning During Quarantine tab.

