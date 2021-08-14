Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

South Panola to go to virtual learning for two weeks

Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks...
Parents have expressed concern over a return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks ahead of the new JCPS school year.(Pixabay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - South Panola School District (SPSD) announced that their South Panola High School will be switching to distanced learning for two weeks.

SPSD said in a Facebook post on Saturday that this is due to both the number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

SPSD said teachers will continue to report school and provide live instruction from their classrooms via Google Classroom.

The school will also be providing grab and go meals through a drive through located at the back of the cafeteria.

More information can be found on the SPSD website under the Distance Learning During Quarantine tab.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Shelby County leaders tour Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
4 children with COVID-19 complications admitted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in last 24 hours
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Latest News

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday she plans to appeal the decision of a...
AG Rutledge to appeal court decision on mask case
Local pediatricians are hoping a plateau in childhood COVID-19 cases is on the horizon. They...
Doctors hopeful of plateau in COVID-19 patients following mask mandates and vaccination
scs rumors
scs rumors
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Miss. educators renew plea for mask mandate; governor says none will happen