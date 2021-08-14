Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools football returns with jamboree

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a long time coming for Shelby County Schools (SCS) football players whose season was stripped from them last year.

SCS canceled football season in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The high school jamboree is the first game snaps these Shelby County School football players will get since 2019. It’s been a long year and many players said it was so difficult to watch schools in other districts have football seasons while they were limited in even how they practice.

So, getting to get the hype going for football season, which officially starts next week, is important to these SCS athletes.

There are still COVID-19 guidelines SCS has in place to keep everyone safe. Masks are required indoors and they’re recommended outdoors, especially when unable to social distance. Each school is also supposed to wipe down locker rooms, weight rooms, and gyms two times per day. For fans, they’re working on digital tickets. You’ll see markers to social distance and the PA Announcers will send out several reminders to social distance.

Football at the SCS jamboree begins at 6 p.m.

