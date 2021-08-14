Advertise with Us
Man shot, officers searching for suspects

A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting near Winding Lane and Country Meadow Lane Saturday evening.

Police say one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are currently looking for two suspects. Police say the suspects are two black males wearing do-rags, black shirts and backpacks and were last seen headed towards Whitten Road.

