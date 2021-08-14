Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health Department reports 574 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 14
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 14(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Departed reported 574 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

Today’s cases brings the county’s total number of active cases to 6,464 with a death toll of 1,754. SCHD reports that the seven-day rolling average reported cases is currently 618 per day.

Shelby County Health Commission held a session Monday about the possibility of putting another mask mandate in place. Some businesses have begun to require vaccination cards for entry.

The latest weekly positivity rate reached 19.5 percent as of July 31, the highest positivity rate since the pandemic began. The previous high was in January at 17.8 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 437,448 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
Shelby County leaders tour Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
4 children with COVID-19 complications admitted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in last 24 hours
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge