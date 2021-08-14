Fred moving into the Gulf with newly formed Tropical Storm Grace not far behind

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although Fred’s interaction with Cuba has significantly weakened the system, its bringing bands of heavy rain across the Florida Keys Saturday morning.

On the forecast track, Fred or its remnants are expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys this afternoon, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Monday, and move inland over the northern Gulf coast Monday night.

KEY MESSAGES

Today through Monday, heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding impacts, and cause new and renewed river flooding, across southern Florida, the Big Bend, and Panhandle. From Monday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could extend into other portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont as Fred interacts with a front in the area. Fred is forecast to regenerate as a tropical cyclone over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and bring a risk of tropical storm conditions to portions of the northern Gulf coast, especially from coastal Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle beginning on Monday. Watches may be required for a portion of this area later in the weekend.

RAINFALL: Fred or its remnants are expected to produce the following rainfall amounts:

Portions of Cuba: 2 to 5 inches with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. This rainfall may lead to scattered flash flooding.

Across the Bahamas: 1 to 3 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches.

South Florida / The Keys: 3 to 5 inches of rain is anticipated through Monday.

Big Bend and Panhandle: 3 to 7 inches with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches are expected.

Western Florida Peninsula: Heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding impacts, and cause new minor flooding and exacerbate ongoing minor to isolated moderate flooding in northern Florida.

Southeast US: From Monday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could extend into inland portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont as Fred interacts with a front in the area.

Estimated rainfall amounts from "Fred" (WMC)

WIND: Wind gusts to tropical-storm force are possible in squalls today across the Florida keys and the southern portion of the Florida Peninsula.

SURF: Swells generated by Fred or its remnants are expected to spread across the Florida Keys later this morning and reach the coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Monday. Please consult products from your local weather office for more details.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two is possible this afternoon through tonight across portions of west-central and south Florida.

Not far behind Fred is newly formed Tropical Storm Grace that formed early Saturday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, but likely to weaken while it moves near and across the Greater Antilles Sunday night through Monday night.

Grace is expected to take a similar path through the Caribbean into early next week.

National Hurricane Center track for Tropical Storm Grace (WMC)

KEY MESSAGES (GRACE)

Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and early Sunday, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible over eastern parts of the Dominican Republic by early Monday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash and urban flooding over the Leeward and Virgin Islands. Across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with the potential for mudslides. There is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts across the rest of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Florida next week, and interests in those areas should monitor the progress of Grace and updates to the forecast.

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

As hurricane season heads toward the peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than was previously forecast.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

