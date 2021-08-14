Daily chances for rain will give us relief from high heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front has become stationary across the Mid-South, giving us daily rain chances and relief from the heat.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a light North wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

