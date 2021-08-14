Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Daily chances for rain will give us relief from high heat

By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front has become stationary across the Mid-South, giving us daily rain chances and relief from the heat.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a light North wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
WATCH: Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
Shelby County leaders tour Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
4 children with COVID-19 complications admitted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in last 24 hours
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare warns of ‘darkest days’ ahead as virus hospitalizations skyrocket

Latest News

wmc
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- Aug 14, 2021
911
Crittenden County communications center struck by lightning; 911 calls routed to West Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Friday evening weather update
Weekend cold front brings a change in the pattern