Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Crittenden County communications center struck by lightning; 911 calls routed to West Memphis

911
911(Storyblocks)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The Crittenden County communication center was struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

Phone lines are down following the lightning strike, causing police, medical, and fire emergency 911 to be re-routed to West Memphis.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says those calls are still being answered. Non-emergency phone lines are currently unable to be answered.

The sheriff’s department says AT&T has been working to get the phone lines up and running.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate

Latest News

Cover charge returns to Beale Street amid pandemic surge
Mobile food and backpack drive thru
Memphis Health Center gives food, backpacks during annual community event
Man holds his vaccine card (CNN)
Gonerfest 18 to require proof of vaccination
Despite pandemic, Ed Murphey Classic returns to Memphis
Athletes gear up for Ed Murphey Classic