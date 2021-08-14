Cooler pattern with daily rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We picked up some much needed soaking rain yesterday. Rain chances will continue as a stalled cold front will remain draped across the Mid-South all weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon and again tomorrow although rain chances will be a little lower on Sunday. Thankfully temperatures will be cooler with northeasterly winds in place.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.