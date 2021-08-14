Advertise with Us
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Burglar arrested after breaking into three restaurants,

Leon Moore mug
Leon Moore mug(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A burglar has been arrested after breaking into Central BBQ, Hattie B’s and Huey’s on August 2.

Police say they identified Leon Moore through witness account and from surveillance footage at all three restaurants.

According to the affidavit, Moore and an unidentified man used a yellow crow bar to break the glass out on a entry/exit door to enter all three businesses.

The report says that Moore and the other man attempted to get into the safe at Central BBQ, but were unsuccessful and nothing was stolen.

According to the affidavit, the two men were also unsuccessful in prying open the safe at Hattie B’s, but stole $300 worth of assorted hand tools after ransacking the office.

The report says the two men tried to break into the safe at Huey’s but were once again unsuccessful. An employee noticed that there was a set of keys missing from the office Moore and his accomplice ransacked.

Moore is being charged with three counts of burglary of a building.

