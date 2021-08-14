Arrest made in string of hotel robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a string of robberies in Memphis.

Randy Jack was arrested and is accused of four armed robberies.

Authorities say Jack held up the clerks at three Quality Inn & Suites and an Extended Stay Hotel between Thursday, August 5 and Saturday the 7.

According to the affidavit tips to Crime Stoppers led police to their suspect.

