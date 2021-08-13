Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a...
The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a Kenosha, WIsconsin, apartment where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said.

A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon said she was visiting a Kenosha apartment on Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.

The woman, who a witness said had been drinking, picked up the handgun, “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it,” when the gun went off, the complaint filed Thursday said.

The man, who was standing in a doorway, was shot in the thigh, authorities said. He left and went into another apartment, where police found him after responding to a 911 call, the Kenosha News reported.

A tourniquet was applied to his leg to stop the bleeding before he was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on his condition, but authorities said he was facing charges for violating bond conditions that prevented him from having a weapon.

The woman told police she thought the magazine had been taken out of the gun and said it “accidentally went off,” according to the complaint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
MLGW generic
MLGW offers utility assistance event
Vehicles turn onto Queen Kaahumanu Highway from an emergency access route opened after...
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents