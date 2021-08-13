Weekend cold front brings a change in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outflow from a cold front north of the Mid-South brought some much needed rain and cooler temperatures to the today. That will be followed by a cold front that will keep the cooler air in place and bring more rain to the area this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers along with a light Northwest wind and lows in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a light North wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

