Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms in the Mid-South Friday afternoon caused some flooding in the area.

The storms came with heavy rain and intense lightning.

Some Memphis residents have reported flooding in their neighborhoods. There’s flooding on Poplar and Massey in front of International Paper.

It’s expected to be mostly cloudy Friday night with scattered showers and a few storms Saturday afternoon.

