Protecting Mississippi’s healthcare system

MISSISSIPPI, U.S. (WMC) - In just the last year the Mississippi healthcare system lost 2,000 health professionals, leaving the front lines of the Magnolia state in dire need of backup during this coronavirus pandemic.

Mississippi reported over 5,00 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Governors Tate Reeves stating this current wave is about the unvaccinated.

“Out of the total number of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi that we are reporting approximately 97 percent of those are found in unvaccinated individuals. Approximately 89 percent of our current hospitalization are those who have not been vaccinated,” Reeves said.

One good thing is that there is an increase in vaccinations within just four weeks the number of vaccines administered has more than doubled. Reeves said extending the state of emergency allows the state to request additional resources and at this point protecting the healthcare system and staffing is top priority.

“We have requested through this RFQ some 73 hospitals having input in this request, we requested 65 physicians , 920 nurses, 41 CR NA, 59 advanced practice nurses, 34 physician assistance, 239 respiratory technicians and 20 EMT paramedics,” Reeves said.

Reeves said if they receive all of the personnel requested it can open up 771 MED surge beds and 235 ICU beds. Mississippi Emergency Management has also requested 150 ventilators. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said of those people who get diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state 2.2 percent of them will die.

“About 15 percent of those who are in the Hospital aren’t going to make it out. About a third of those who go in the ICU are not going to make it out and about two thirds of those on life support are not going to make it out,” Dobbs said.

Governor Reeves made it clear he is not going to issue a statewide mask mandate and that it’s now up to people to make a choice get vaccinated or get the virus.

