One person dead following shooting in Memphis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting left a man dead in Memphis Friday evening.
The shooting happened on East Holmes.
Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released and no suspect information has been given.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.