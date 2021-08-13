Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One person dead following shooting in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting left a man dead in Memphis Friday evening.

The shooting happened on East Holmes.

Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released and no suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate

Latest News

Leon Moore mug
Burglar arrested after breaking into three restaurants,
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday she plans to appeal the decision of a...
AG Rutledge to appeal court decision on mask case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Lightning strikes Mapco gas station in Memphis
Mobile food and backpack drive thru
Memphis Health Center gives food, backpacks during annual community event