Ole Miss looking for defense to catch up to offense

(Chris O'Meara)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The spotlight is shining brighter on Ole Miss Football in year two of the Lane Kiffin regime.

The Rebels parlaying their high-powered offense into a Top 25 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Pre-Season Poll. The Ole Miss “O” sparking excitement in Oxford as it closed out Kiffin’s first season as one of the most dynamic in college football. 

Now if they can just get that defense to come along. Not to worry, says Rebels Quarterback Matt Corral.

“Seeing the strides that they took from last winter I mean this winter to now they’re totally different team, totally different, different defense,” said Corral. “They’re more aggressive and you know they got good leaders on that side of the ball that are gonna get the job done.” 

The Rebels open their season against Louisville in Atlanta on September 6.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

