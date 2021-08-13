Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According...
Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Leon Moore mug
Burglar arrested after breaking into three restaurants,
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Friday she plans to appeal the decision of a...
AG Rutledge to appeal court decision on mask case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Katherine Morgan wipes sweat from her forehead while walking to work in high temperatures on...
Officials: Northwest heat may have killed 1; ER visits spike