MLGW offers utility assistance event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water division (MLGW) has announced MLGW’s Utility Assistance One Stop on August 21.

The drive-thu event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of providing financial assistance of up to $650 for utilities.

MLGW says the first 200 completed applications will come with a bonus gift card provided by Shelby County Community Services Agency.

Applicants will need to meet Federal Poverty Guidelines in order to qualify for assistance and will need to bring a valid driver’s license or state issued ID, Social Security card for all household members and income documentation for the last 30 days for every adult in the household.

