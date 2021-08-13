Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MLGW offers utility assistance event

MLGW generic
MLGW generic(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water division (MLGW) has announced MLGW’s Utility Assistance One Stop on August 21.

The drive-thu event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of providing financial assistance of up to $650 for utilities.

MLGW says the first 200 completed applications will come with a bonus gift card provided by Shelby County Community Services Agency.

Applicants will need to meet Federal Poverty Guidelines in order to qualify for assistance and will need to bring a valid driver’s license or state issued ID, Social Security card for all household members and income documentation for the last 30 days for every adult in the household.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
Storms cause heavy rain and flooding in the Mid-South
Gov. Tate Reeves
Reeves announces plans to increase healthcare staff amid rising COVID-19 cases
Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss COVID-19 amid surge in cases