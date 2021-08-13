Methodist LeBonheur healthcare doctors warn current COVID-19 outbreak is crowding their ICU beds and killing younger patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials within the Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare System say they are nearly out of ICU beds and they’re extremely concerned about the on-going COVID-19 outbreak of the delta variant.

“If we do not change the course that we are headed to, we are headed toward our darkest hours,” Dr. Shailesh Patel, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital Chief Medical Officer said.

Dr. Shailesh Patel, Chief Medical Officer for Methodist Olive Branch Hospital says in the entire Methodist network of 5 Mid-South hospitals, there are currently only 3 open ICU beds.

“We are very concerned about what could happen in the next couple of months,” Dr. Patel said. “Especially with what’s going on right now. We are afraid, we are scared.”

Dr. Patel warns the situation is extremely dire, with younger patients getting sick than the previous winter surge.

18 percent of patients that died in the winter months of 2020 from COVID were 61-years-old or younger. During this summer’s surge, 52 percent of patients dying from COVID-19 are 61-years-old or younger.

“That’s why this surge is that much worse and that’s much scarier than what it was before,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel says the only piece of encouraging news is the vaccine is working. 96 percent of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Methodist hospitals are unvaccinated.

“The single most frequent comment that we’ve gotten from these patients is ‘I wish I had gotten the vaccine. I wish I had convinced my family members to get the vaccine,’” Dr. Patel said.

Time is running out to change the course of the COVID outbreak in the Mid-South according to Dr. Patel, and if the situation doesn’t change it may lead to more unnecessary deaths.

“If we do not take action now, we’re going to be in a lot of trouble,” Dr. Patel said. “We’re not going to have the ability to care for people. Which is something we never want to the in the healthcare profession.”

Dr. Patel says if you are not in an emergency or life threatening situation, go to your primary care doctor or a minor med facility first.

He is also stressing that if you are in a health emergency, don’t be afraid to go to the emergency room for help.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.