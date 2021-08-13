Advertise with Us
Memphis Health Center gives food, backpacks during annual community event

By Camille Connor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Health Center holds a food drive every year. With the pandemic still ongoing, and students returning to the classroom, they wanted to give something a little extra to families this year.

“We’ve got lots of fruits and veggies out here,” said HR Director Erika Eubanks.

Memphis Health Center handed out bags of food Friday morning.

Eubanks says they are serving more people than they have in past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re trying to reach anyone who has a need. You know, what the pandemic taught everybody is that when something unexpected happens we’re all pretty much the same,” said Eubanks.

Long before they began handing out food cars were already lined up outside of the location on E.H. Crump Boulevard.

“We’re hoping to serve at least 500. We’ve got a line all the way down the street and around the corner,” said Eubanks.

The food baskets were provided by Mid-South Food Bank.

This year the Memphis Health Center handed out an extra item.

“This difference between last year and this year is we have backpacks,” said Eubanks, “Last year nobody was going to school.”

Along with providing food and backpacks, the health center brought out its mobile health clinic to provide folks with coronavirus testing and COVID-19 vaccines.

“We offer healthcare to anybody regardless of your ability to pay. We don’t turn anyone away,” said Eubanks.

It has been their mission for the last 51 years.

“We do a lot of services in-house, and we’ll make sure you get the healthcare that you need,” said Eubanks.

To learn more about Memphis Health Center’s services visit their site here.

