Masks required in Oxford city buildings

(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford, Mississippi is tightening up restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor and board of Aldermen met Thursday afternoon and voted to require masks in all city buildings. That includes places like city hall, the Oxford Conference Center, and police and fire stations.

City employees must also wear masks at all times unless they are outside and socially distanced.

