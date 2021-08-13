Doctors hopeful of plateau in COVID-19 patients following mask mandates and vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local pediatricians are hoping a plateau in childhood COVID-19 cases is on the horizon.

They said there are signs of one, but for now, children are continuing to be admitted into the hospital with the virus in Shelby County every day.

At LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 20 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday. On the same day, government leaders, including Mayor Lee Harris, visited the hospital to get an outlook from doctors for where this pandemic is heading.

Harris called LeBonheur Children’s Hospital a premier asset in our community. It’s a beacon of hope for families across the country.

“Their neuroscience program, to their cardiac program, their transplanting hearts to help save kids’ lives,” Harris said.

But Harris’ visit to LeBonheur Friday came with a bit of what he calls the ‘hard truth.’ Like adult hospitals, LeBonheur is continuing to see more COVID-19 patients. Four of LeBonheur’s 20 patients had been admitted in 24 hours.

“This hospital, this community asset is really under strain,” Harris said. “It’s under strain because we have a lot of summertime traumas and we have an influx of respiratory cases and COVID-19 cases.”

Doctors said beds have been moved around to care for more people on its respiratory floor. The hospital’s 20 ICU beds have not reached capacity yet.

Doctors are hopeful things like company-wide vaccine mandates and mitigating protocols in schools will create a plateau of patients soon.

“A lot of things are moving in our favor,” said Dr. Nick Hysmith, LeBonheur’s director of infection prevention. “We’re going to increase our vaccination rate in our community and our mask mandates in our schools are there.”

Pediatricians said the most important thing for children’s futures is keeping them in school. Now, making sure that happens, goes hand and hand with reducing community spread of COVID-19.

Doctors said the proven way to do that is to mask up and get vaccinated if you’re eligible.

“Cases are brought in by children from home. They’re brought in by teachers and other people who work in schools. So, reducing cases in the community helps keeps kids in schools,” said Dr. Sandy Arnold, LeBonheur’s chief of infectious disease.

On Friday, doctors reported many of the COVID-19 cases at LeBonheur are among teenagers.

Anyone 12 and up can get the vaccine right now. Click here for a list of vaccination locations.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.