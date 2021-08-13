4 children with COVID-19 complications admitted to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in last 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Shelby County leaders toured LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Friday where more children are being treated for COVID-19 as the delta surge continues.

Mayor Lee Harris, Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor and Board of Commissioners Chairman Eddie Jones spoke with the media following their tour.

Harris said LeBonheur is one of the community’s “premiere assets” and it’s under strain right now because of the influx of respiratory and COVID-19-related cases.

The mayor said everyone is impacted when hospital capacity is strained.

All three stressed the importance of mask wearing right now, though masks are not required in Shelby County at this time anywhere other than schools and day care facilities.

Taylor said the visit to LeBonheur gave a window into what may be coming.

Jones said parents do not want to see their kids sick with COVID-19 because people aren’t taking precautions. With numbers climbing he said, “more dark days (are) to come.”

Dr. Sandy Arnold, chief of infectious diseases at LeBonheur, also serves on the hospitals back-to-school task force, which prepared advice for schools about going back safely.

She said it’s tough right now to be starting a new school year during a surge, but it’s important children are back in school, especially considering the unprecedented learning loss over the last year.

Arnold said everything adults do right now should be done with keeping children in school in mind, and reducing cases in the community through masks and vaccinations is the way to do it.

As of Friday, there are 20 pediatric COVID-19 patients admitted to LeBonheur with seven in the critical care unit. Four children were admitted in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Nick Hysmith, medical director of infection prevention at LeBonheur, said in the last two weeks children admitted to LeBonheur with COVID-19 have been sicker than in the past with some requiring longer hospital stays. He said it’s harder to gauge those patient’s needs than with other respiratory illnesses because their experience treating COVID-19 is limited.

Taylor, who is also a pediatrician, said parents don’t always know their children have pre-existing conditions until the child is in the hospital. She emphasized the importance of vaccinations for teens now eligible -- 12 and older.

Hysmith said contributing to the hospital’s strain is an earlier RSV season. In the first 10 days of August, 200 children tested positive for RSV in LeBonheur’s emergency department, he said Friday. Last year’s peak occurred in November with 250 positive cases. The hospital already surpassed that with 450 in July.

