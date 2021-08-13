Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare warns of ‘darkest days’ ahead as virus hospitalizations skyrocket

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare held a briefing Friday regarding the hospital nearly breaking its pandemic high of hospitalized COVID-19 patients amid the current surge.

Dr. Shailesh Patel, chief medical officer of Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, says there are currently 262 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as of Friday morning, 60 patients are in ICU and only three ICU beds are available.

“I want to stress to the general public, families, patients out there that if we do not change the course we are headed to, we are headed towards our darkest hours, darkest days,” warned Patel. “This surge is going to be much, much worse than what it was, we’re anticipating it unfortunately than what it was several months ago.”

As new cases of the virus began to plateau and restrictions lifted ahead of summer, the COVID-19 Delta variant began to spread rapidly causing the hospital to reopen its isolation units.

During the last week of July, MLH reported a 170% case increase across the nation within two weeks due to the variant surge and low vaccination rates.

Patel says the best way to combat high hospitalization rates and virus-related deaths is to get the vaccine.

“Out of the more than 80 patients that have died between June 1 and August 12 -- 96% of those patients were unvaccinated,” he shared.

Now that case numbers are climbing their way back up, the state of Mississippi decided to postpone elective surgeries. Patel says about two weeks ago Mississippi hospitals began delaying elective surgeries that require patients to stay and receive care.

Anyone who may be in need of medical care and is not in an emergency situation is urged to find an alternative to visiting an emergency room.

“This is very important because the ER’s are inundated, not just here at Olive Branch but also throughout our entire Methodist Le Bonheur system,” said Patel.

