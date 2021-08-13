Strong storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few storms this afternoon. A few storms could be strong along and north of I-40 with gusty wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers or storms early and maybe a passing downpour overnight. Lows will be in the lower 70s. Winds will be light.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 90.

TROPICS: Fred could become a Tropical Storm again Friday.

