Health Department reports 658 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 13(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Departed reported 658 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.

Today’s cases brings the county’s total number of active cases to 6,607 with a death toll of 1,756. SCHD reports that the seven-day rolling average reported cases is currently 604 per day.

Shelby County Health Commission held a session Monday about the possibility of putting another mask mandate in place. Some businesses have begun to require vaccination cards for entry.

The latest weekly positivity rate reached 19.5 percent as of July 31, the highest positivity rate since the pandemic began. The previous high was in January at 17.8 percent.

As of Wednesday morning, 435,888 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

