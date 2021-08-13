Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies sign Tillie to 2-way deal

Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) and San Antonio Spurs' Kaleb Johnson (38) battle...
Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) and San Antonio Spurs' Kaleb Johnson (38) battle for position under the basket in the second half during an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies did some work on the back end of their roster re-singing Killian Tillie to a 2-way contract.

The 6′10 220 pound Frenchman is showing well as a sharpshooter in summer league, averaging 14.5 points through two games at Las Vegas. 

He appeared in 18 regular NBA games as a rookie last season with one start.

Tillie and the Grizzlies Summer League squad play the Sacramento Kings Friday night in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Athletes gear up for Ed Murphey Classic
Ole Miss looking for defense to catch up to offense
Kyle Murphy
901 FC’s Kyle Murphy earns USL Player of the Month
SOURCE: WLBT
100% virtual students can’t compete in games, activities, high school assoc. says