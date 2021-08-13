Grizzlies sign Tillie to 2-way deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies did some work on the back end of their roster re-singing Killian Tillie to a 2-way contract.

The 6′10 220 pound Frenchman is showing well as a sharpshooter in summer league, averaging 14.5 points through two games at Las Vegas.

He appeared in 18 regular NBA games as a rookie last season with one start.

Tillie and the Grizzlies Summer League squad play the Sacramento Kings Friday night in Las Vegas.

