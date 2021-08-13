Advertise with Us
Gonerfest 18 to require proof of vaccination

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gonerfest 18 has announced that it will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to attend the festival.

The proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccination card or a photo of your card on your phone, and it must be shown alongside an ID and a valid ticket for the event.

They encourage anyone planning to attend the festival to get vaccinated so that they can enter.

Gonerfest 18 says this is in order to keep festival goers, artists and staff members safe.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

