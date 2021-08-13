Fred could become a Tropical Storm again Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fred continues to produce heavy rains across eastern Cuba and portions of the southeastern Bahamas Friday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Fred could become a tropical storm again later today.

The storm should track just north of eastern and central Cuba through tonight and near or across the Florida Keys on Saturday and eventually make its final landfall along the Florida panhandle in a few days.

RAIN: From Friday into Monday, 3 to 7 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys, southern and central Florida north towards the Big Bend, with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches.

Heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, and potentially worsen ongoing minor to isolated moderate river flooding over northern Florida.

From Sunday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could extend into inland portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont as Fred interacts with a front in the area.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected across the Florida Keys, in the warning area, on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in Florida beginning Saturday.

SURF: Swells generated by Fred are expected to spread across portions of the Bahamas and the northern coast of Cuba through tonight. These swells could reach the Florida Keys and southern Florida by early Saturday and increase along the west coast of Florida Saturday night and Sunday.

The NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters will be investigating Fred later this morning.

KEY MESSAGES:

From today into Monday, heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, small stream, and exacerbated river flooding, across southern and central Florida into the Big Bend. From Sunday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could extend into other portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Florida Keys on Saturday, where a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued. Tropical storm conditions are possible late Saturday and early Sunday across portions of the west coast of Florida in the Tropical Storm Watch area. The risk of tropical storm conditions will spread northward along the Florida west coast and to the Florida Panhandle Sunday and Monday.

Additionally, the NHC is monitoring a second disturbance located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles that has a 80% chance of development.

Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for additional development, and a Tropical Depression is likely to form over the next day or two while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 20 mph.

This system is expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night.

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required later today or tonight for portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, since strong winds and heavy rainfall are likely to spread across those areas over the weekend, regardless of the system’s development.

Interests in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of this disturbance.

Should this system become a named storm, it was be designated as Grace.

