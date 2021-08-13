Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to a somewhat unsettled pattern with daily chances for rain

By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South this weekend bringing an increase in rain chances. In the meantime, the week will end on a warm note with highs still in the 90s Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few storms along with a light Southwest wind and highs in the mid 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 90.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate
Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

8/13/2021
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- Aug 13, 2021
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a much needed break from this hot and muggy pattern
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 12, 2021
Estimated Track of Fred from the National Hurricane Center
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Fred heading towards Florida