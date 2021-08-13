Federal healthcare workers arrive in Mississippi to help care for COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi is under a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Governor Tate Reeves extended the order for 30 days.

Federal resources are now in the state to help medical staff deal with the growing number of hospitalizations. Over 30 doctors, nurses, and paramedics are now helping to staff a brand new field hospital.

Health leaders say the new hospital may be in Jackson, but it is a statewide resource, meaning patients even in North Mississippi could be sent there for care.

I think when you’re seeing a field hospital in a major academic medical center, we’re pretty much at a collapse type system. This is not enough beds to support the state of Mississippi,” said Dr. Alan Jones with the University of Mississippi Medical College (UMMC).

The COVID-19 situation in Mississippi is dire.

Just over three weeks ago, the state was reporting 445 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That number now is near 1,500 as cases increase at an alarming rate.

“Today, we reported over 4,400 new cases, almost a thousand more than our previous record. What does that mean? It means we’re going to have about 93 more deaths,” said Mississippi state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dobbs says they are expecting another 300 Missippians on Thursday alone, to be hospitalized in an already overtaxed healthcare system.

Thursday, Mississippi healthcare leaders opened a tent that will be converted to a field hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical College in Jackson for non-ICU COVID-19 patients.

Twenty beds will be available to start.

Labs, x-rays, and other protocol care will be given for patients who are not well enough to go home.

“Our biggest challenge in the healthcare system is not beds, but actually staff to staff those beds,” said Reeves.

Reeves said over the last six months, the state has lost over 2,000 nurses.

The shortage is also felt in North Mississippi.

Rachel Powers, a spokesperson for Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, including Methodist- Olive Branch, said in part, “Like most hospitals across the country, we are experiencing a nursing shortage that has been exacerbated by COVID pandemic. Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare has been working aggressively to recruit and retain the best and brightest healthcare workers.”

The new field hospital is being manned by 36 federal workers with the Department of Health and Human Services, but as cases continue to grow, Dobbs says they’ll need more help.

“Yeah, this is just the beginning of our request,” said Dobbs. “We’ve requested hundreds of nurses, dozens of doctors, a couple of hundred respiratory therapists. We’re going to try to pull down as many resources as we can.”

