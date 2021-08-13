Advertise with Us
Downed tree delays traffic on Sam Cooper Blvd. in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms left behind damage in the Mid-South Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain caused flooding and downed trees.

A downed tree on Sam Cooper Boulevard in Memphis is causing traffic delays. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route or use caution while in the area.

Downed tree delays traffic on Sam Cooper Blvd. in Memphis(Source: WMC)

A flash flood warning has been issued for the following Mid-South counties:

  • East Central Crittenden County
  • Northern DeSoto County
  • Southwestern Fayette County
  • Shelby County

Send in your weather pictures and videos below.

