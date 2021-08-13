MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms left behind damage in the Mid-South Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain caused flooding and downed trees.

A downed tree on Sam Cooper Boulevard in Memphis is causing traffic delays. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route or use caution while in the area.

Downed tree delays traffic on Sam Cooper Blvd. in Memphis (Source: WMC)

A flash flood warning has been issued for the following Mid-South counties:

East Central Crittenden County

Northern DeSoto County

Southwestern Fayette County

Shelby County

Send in your weather pictures and videos below.

