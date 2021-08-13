Downed tree delays traffic on Sam Cooper Blvd. in Memphis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms left behind damage in the Mid-South Friday afternoon.
Heavy rain caused flooding and downed trees.
A downed tree on Sam Cooper Boulevard in Memphis is causing traffic delays. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route or use caution while in the area.
A flash flood warning has been issued for the following Mid-South counties:
- East Central Crittenden County
- Northern DeSoto County
- Southwestern Fayette County
- Shelby County
Send in your weather pictures and videos below.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.