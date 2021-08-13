Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Athletes gear up for Ed Murphey Classic

40 Olympians expected to hit the track
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 5th annual Ed Murphey Classic is gearing up for another spectacular event.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond caught up with event President Eddie Murphey Jr. to find out more about the schedule of events.

The mission of the Ed Murphey Classic is to provide youth track athletes with a chance to experience a world-class event.

“I’m not sure how many, when the last time we’ve had 40 Olympians in Memphis, Tennessee competing,” Murphey said. “And so, the ability for, not only the local Memphians, but our kids and to be able to lift them up and to be able to show them how to stay on the right track and to be able to do things they didn’t even know they could do.”

Among the 40 Olympians set to make an appearance this weekend is Sam Kendricks.

“You know Sam’s story is so amazing,” Murphey said. “He gets COVID on the way over to Tokyo and never got to wear the red, white and blue, but here he is in Memphis, and this is going to be his Olympics.”

The Ed Murphey Classic came to fruition in 2017 and now part of the American Track League, with Memphis being it’s last stop.

“I really hope that Memphis can embrace this and realize what a great opportunity we have in this American Track League to continue to grow this thing for years to come and really make a difference,” he said.

It kicks off Saturday, August 14 at 3 p.m. at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis. Click here for more information or to watch live.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich
Shelby County DA recuses office from prosecuting security guard accused of killing man over loud music
Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate SCHD
Shelby County Health Department reports record-breaking weekly test positivity rate
Gregory Livingston, a security guard, has been charged with second degree murder after a...
Security guard charged in Memphis gas station murder not licensed in Tennessee
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
One person dead following shooting in Memphis; suspect detained
Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Athletes gear up for Ed Murphey Classic
Beale Street
$5 fee required to enter Beale Street Friday and Saturday night
Wolf River Conservancy has several free outdoor programs for families
Explore the Wolf River Greenway
Explore the Wolf River Greenway