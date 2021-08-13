Athletes gear up for Ed Murphey Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 5th annual Ed Murphey Classic is gearing up for another spectacular event.

Action News 5′s Joy Redmond caught up with event President Eddie Murphey Jr. to find out more about the schedule of events.

The mission of the Ed Murphey Classic is to provide youth track athletes with a chance to experience a world-class event.

“I’m not sure how many, when the last time we’ve had 40 Olympians in Memphis, Tennessee competing,” Murphey said. “And so, the ability for, not only the local Memphians, but our kids and to be able to lift them up and to be able to show them how to stay on the right track and to be able to do things they didn’t even know they could do.”

Among the 40 Olympians set to make an appearance this weekend is Sam Kendricks.

“You know Sam’s story is so amazing,” Murphey said. “He gets COVID on the way over to Tokyo and never got to wear the red, white and blue, but here he is in Memphis, and this is going to be his Olympics.”

The Ed Murphey Classic came to fruition in 2017 and now part of the American Track League, with Memphis being it’s last stop.

“I really hope that Memphis can embrace this and realize what a great opportunity we have in this American Track League to continue to grow this thing for years to come and really make a difference,” he said.

It kicks off Saturday, August 14 at 3 p.m. at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis. Click here for more information or to watch live.

