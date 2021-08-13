Advertise with Us
901 FC’s Kyle Murphy earns USL Player of the Month

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Win, lose or draw, Memphis 901 FC has had one constant on the front line of its attack. Four goals in, four games during the month of July for Memphis 901 FC Striker, Kyle Murphy.

Those impressive offensive numbers earn him USL Player of the Month.

The six-foot, 175 pounder’s attack on the back of the net started before July. Murphy scoring streak now eight goals in eight games and is 901 FC’s offensive focal point.

Tuesday night, he lit the lamp again on a penalty kick for the equalizer against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

He has nine goals on the season.

The duo up top of Murphy and Michael Salazar becoming more and more productive according to Head Coach Ben Pirmann.  “Not as much worried about The dynamic of who’s playing and where, it’s more of what we can do as an 11 man group,” said Pirmann. “Like you said, they kind of make each other play better. They’re both physical, both strong, like to get their service going forward so if they can free each other up obviously those are the guys we need scoring goals.” 

The Boys in Black will play their third game in eight days, Saturday when they host rival Birmingham Legion at 7:30 p.m.

