Your First Alert to a much needed break from this hot and muggy pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South this weekend bringing an increase in rain chances and cooler air behind the front. In the meantime, the week will end on a warm note but there will be a better chance of rain tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few storms along with a light Southwest wind and highs in the mid 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

